Facebook and Twitter CEOs to defend their firms at Senate hearing

Photo: Michael Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

At a Senate hearing Tuesday morning, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter's Jack Dorsey will stress their companies' work to limit online misinformation and will endorse updating tech's prized liability shield as long as Congress doesn't blow it up.

Why it matters: Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act protects online platforms from lawsuits over moderation calls and user-posted content, and many policymakers view amending or even eliminating the law as their best lever to change how companies govern online speech.

Driving the news: The two chief executives will appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee via video conference for a hearing entitled "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election."

  • Democrats have slammed the platforms for letting President Trump spread misinformation about voting processes and results before and after Election Day.
  • Republicans have cried censorship over labels that Facebook and Twitter have added to posts such as Trump's repeated false claims that he won the 2020 election.

Dorsey, per advance testimony shared by Twitter, will:

  • deny that Twitter's employees and content moderation choices are biased against conservatives;
  • run down actions Twitter has taken against misinformation before and since the election, noting that this work remains ongoing; and
  • encourage lawmakers to work with industry and civil society groups to explore modifying Section 230 or writing additional legislation to address concerns, but not eliminate, erode, or add speech-chilling moderation mandates to the law.

Zuckerberg will similarly detail the actions Facebook has taken on misinformation, a company spokesperson said, as well as reiterate the company's support for updating Section 230, such as to add language requiring tech firms to be more transparent about moderation practices or work together to combat problematic material.

  • He'll also call for new federal regulations on privacy, elections and data portability.

Reality check: Whatever Dorsey and Zuckerberg say to kick things off, the hearing is bound to tumble quickly into political theater — likely over litigating claims of censorship in individual instances of certain tweets that contain voting misinformation being labeled or hidden from view.

Between the lines: Close Trump ally Lindsey Graham will preside over the hearing as Judiciary chair.

  • Other Judiciary Republicans include some of the most vocal proponents of the bias-against-conservatives charge, including Sens. Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Marsha Blackburn.
  • Watch for confrontations that will play well with the GOP base in clips from the hearing that members will share online afterward.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
Nov 16, 2020 - Technology

Tech's election post mortem: Better than 2016, but lots of new woes

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Silicon Valley's platforms are relieved to see Election Day slip into the past and feel they did a much better job than in 2016 at deflecting foreign meddling and disinformation, even as critics continue to point out new failures and President Trump's refusal to concede has laid new challenges in their path.

Driving the news: With online polarization deepening after a close election, the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter will face hostile Senate questioning Tuesday from both sides of the aisle.

Mike AllenSara Fischer
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The race to out-Fox Fox News

Newsmax's Greg Kelly compared President Trump to Rocky Balboa on Monday night. Screenshot: Newsmax

A new class of conservative outlets and networks is racing to capture the attention of disgruntled Trump voters, who feel abandoned by traditional news companies and censored by social media.

Why it matters: Fox News, for years, has been criticized for polarizing coverage. Now, there’s a race unfolding among several conservative outlets who don’t think Fox is pro-Trump enough.

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
1 hour ago - World

Biden's Day 1 challenges: China damage control

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The day he enters the White House, President-elect Joe Biden will inherit a host of China-related challenges that require immediate action, from restoring diplomatic backchannels with China to figuring out what to do about lingering tariffs.

The big picture: Biden must find a way to put the U.S.-China relationship on a more sustainable path while preserving U.S. national security interests and blocking China's efforts to weaken international norms.

