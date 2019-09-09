Details: The new investigations, which involve 2 large bipartisan coalitions that may include more than 40 attorneys general, is being led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, according to WSJ.

Separately, New York Attorney General Letitia James is organizing an additional bipartisan, multistate antitrust probe into whether Facebook “has stifled competition and put users at risk,” she said in a statement last week.

Why it matters: While Google's stock has underperformed the broader stock market this year, gaining around 13% compared to the S&P 500's 18% rise, Facebook has managed to nearly double the market's return, up around 35% as it has continued to unroll solid earnings in spite of the mounting controversies.

Yes, but: Since July 2018, when early investigations into Facebook's involvement with the Cambridge Analytica scandal took off, the stock is down almost 3% compared to gains of around 9% for both Alphabet and the S&P.