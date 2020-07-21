1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook adds label to Trump post on elections

Photo Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Facebook Tuesday added a label — directing users to electoral information — to a post by President Donald Trump that criticizes mail-in voting.

Why it matters: The move follows through on a promise by Facebook to label all posts from political candidates that mention voting. The company wants to show it will apply the new rules equally to everyone, including Trump. It has added similar links to posts from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Details: Facebook did not specifically correct Trump's post, in which he claimed mail-in voting will lead to a "corrupt election." There is no evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud.

Fadel Allassan
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump targets congressional representation for undocumented immigrants

Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Trump issued a memorandum Tuesday that aims to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: The move is sure to provoke legal challenges. Supreme Court precedent has interpreted the Constitution as requiring congressional districts to be appointed by total population, Reuters notes.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 14,763,911— Total deaths: 611,322 — Total recoveries — 8,338,996Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,850,134 — Total deaths: 141,158 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. World: U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research.
  5. Business: How the coronavirus boosted alternative meat.
Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - World

U.S. charges Chinese hackers for targeting COVID-19 research

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal grand jury has returned an 11-count indictment against two Chinese hackers for a "sweeping global computer intrusion campaign" that began over 10 years ago and recently targeted companies developing coronavirus vaccines and treatments, the Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: It's believed to be the first time the U.S. government has charged foreign hackers with targeting coronavirus research, according to AP.

