Facebook adds label to Trump post on elections

Facebook Tuesday added a label — directing users to electoral information — to a post by President Donald Trump that criticizes mail-in voting.

Why it matters: The move follows through on a promise by Facebook to label all posts from political candidates that mention voting. The company wants to show it will apply the new rules equally to everyone, including Trump. It has added similar links to posts from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Details: Facebook did not specifically correct Trump's post, in which he claimed mail-in voting will lead to a "corrupt election." There is no evidence that mail-in voting leads to widespread fraud.