38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate catering unicorn ezCater lays off hundreds

Dan Primack

Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

ezCater, a Boston-based corporate catering startup valued last year at $1.25 billion, on Tuesday laid off more than half of its 750-person workforce, the company confirms to Axios.

The big picture: This is just the latest in a rapid series of major "unicorn" layoffs, particularly for companies servicing a market that has largely evaporated (in this case, hungry office workers).

ezCater's statement:

"There is not enough sugar on the planet to sugarcoat this: we’re a company that feeds meetings, and meetings are not happening much right now. We were crushing our 2020 plan, until coronavirus hit.
Now, we have to scale back until the world returns. We painstakingly identified the roles we need to be successful today and tomorrow, and are parting ways with over 400 employees across all four ezCater offices. That hurts. With each one of them, we are sorry to say goodbye.
Coronavirus is accelerating the move of restaurants and catering online. ezCater is well-capitalized and remains as ready as ever to help our catering partners grow their business and help our customers succeed. When business gets back to work, ezCater will be here to feed every kind of meeting."

Ina Fried

StubHub furloughs two-thirds of its workforce

Photo: Interim Archives/Getty Images

Online ticket resale firm StubHub confirmed on Wednesday that it had put a significant portion of its workforce on unpaid leave. Some 450 employees, two-thirds of StubHub's workforce, were affected, Business Insider reported.

The big picture: StubHub is just one of many tech companies whose business has dried up overnight because the coronavirus has decimated a wide swath of industries, from entertainment to travel to health and beauty.

Joann Muller

A lifeline emerges for the devastated airline industry

American Airlines planes parked at Los Angeles International Airport. Photo: Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Congress' massive $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package includes $58 billion for U.S. airlines, half in grants to cover 750,000 employees' paychecks, and the rest in loans or loan guarantees to help them keep operating during the worst travel downturn in history.

Why it matters: With some 80 million U.S. residents under mandatory stay-at-home orders and the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread, hardly anyone is flying these days. But when the public health crisis ends, airlines want to be able to take off again quickly.

Ina Fried

Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Photo: Google

Google issued one of the most sweeping cautionary edicts, recommending on Tuesday that all its employees in North America work from home until at least April 10 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Update: Google on Wednesday extended the request to include employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.)

Why it matters: The move comes as tech companies hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 both among their employees and the community at large. Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and others have also encouraged employees to work from home, albeit in most cases not as broadly as Google.

