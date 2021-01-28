Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Exxon is feeling the heat on climate change action

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

ExxonMobil, under pressure to boost financial performance and do more on climate change, says it's on the cusp of changes.

Driving the news: The oil giant said Wednesday it would soon update shareholders on plans to "build long-term, sustainable value," and new steps to commercialize tech that's "key to reducing emissions."

  • It came after investment group Engine No. 1 — which is pushing for changes in capital spending and climate posture — formally nominated four people to Exxon's board.

Why it matters: Exxon is feeling the heat.

  • The fight over its board makeup follows years of rocky financial performance, aggressive spending, and as the industry faces calls from investors, the public and governments to do more on climate.
  • Exxon, like other companies, has recently cut capital spending as the pandemic has hammered prices and demand. And it unveiled new targets for curbing emissions intensity last month.
  • But it remains under pressure as European-based majors are acting more aggressively to diversify (though oil and gas remain the dominant business lines for these companies on both sides of the Atlantic).

The intrigue: The Wall Street Journal reports Exxon is "is discussing adding one or more new directors to the board." It also reports Exxon's talks with the D.E. Shaw Group, another group of activist investors pushing for more disciplined spending and stronger emissions efforts. D.E. Shaw may support Exxon's plans, according to the piece.

What's next: Exxon reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, so we'll be looking for more info — at least hints — of its plans.

What we're watching: How this all plays out when shareholders vote at Exxon's annual meeting later this year.

  • Exxon says it has "engaged with Engine No. 1 since mid-December." But Engine No. 1's statement yesterday said Exxon has taken only "incremental steps in the face of financial and shareholder pressure."
  • The nominees include Anders Runevad, former CEO of wind turbine heavyweight Vestas, and Alexander Karsner, a strategist with X, the "moonshot factory" of Google parent Alphabet.

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Jan 27, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden to sign major climate orders, setting up clash with oil industry

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Biden will sign new executive actions today that provide the clearest signs yet of his climate plans — elevating the issue to a national security priority and kicking off an intense battle with the oil industry.

Driving the news: One move will freeze issuance of new oil-and-gas leases on public lands and waters "to the extent possible," per a White House summary.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Trading platforms curb trading on high-flying Reddit stocks

Major trading platforms including Robinhood, TDAmeritrade and Interactive Brokers are restricting — or cutting off entirely — trading on high-flying stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment.

Why it matters: It limits access to the traders that have contributed to the wild Reddit-driven activity of the past few days — a phenomenon that has gripped Wall Street and the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
Updated 1 hour ago - Economy & Business

2020 was the economy's worst year since 1946

Source: FRED; Billions of chained 2012 dollars; Chart: Axios Visuals

One of the last major economic report cards of the Trump era lends perspective to the historic damage caused by the pandemic, which continued to weigh on growth in the final quarter of 2020.

By the numbers: The U.S. economy grew at a 4% annualized pace in the fourth quarter, a sharp slowdown in growth compared to the prior quarter. For the full year, the economy shrank by 3.5% — the first annual contraction since the financial crisis and the worst decline since 1946.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow