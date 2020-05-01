10 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Exxon posts first-quarter loss amid coronavirus-driven oil price collapse

Ben Geman

Photo: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

ExxonMobil reported Friday a $610 million first-quarter loss, down 126% from the same period last year, reflecting a $2.9 billion write-down linked to lower commodity prices.

Why it matters: Exxon is the largest U.S.-based multinational oil-and-gas company, and the loss underscores how the decline in oil price and demand from the coronavirus pandemic is hitting producers of all sizes.

  • "COVID-19 has significantly impacted near-term demand, resulting in oversupplied markets and unprecedented pressure on commodity prices and margins," CEO Darren Woods said in a statement.
  • It's the company's first quarterly loss in at least 32 years, Bloomberg reports.

The big picture: Oil giants like Exxon, Shell and BP are sharply cutting spending amid the unprecedented downturn that's expected to put severe pressure on earnings in the second quarter and perhaps significantly longer.

  • Exxon has slashed expected 2020 capital spending to $23 billion, down from earlier plans to spend $33 billion.
  • However, Exxon, BP and Chevron are maintaining dividend payments to shareholders, unlike Royal Dutch Shell, which yesterday announced its first dividend cut since World War II.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, informing President Vladimir Putin of the development in a televised meeting on Thursday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 231,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Sara Fischer

Amazon stock falls after tech giant forecasts billions in coronavirus spending

Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Amazon's stock was down nearly 5% in after-hours trading Thursday after the tech giant said that shareholders should expect coronavirus-related costs to eat up all the $4 billion in profits it would expect for Q2.

"If you’re a shareowner in Amazon, you may want to take a seat, because we’re not thinking small."
— Amazon said in a statement
Orion Rummler

Boeing declines government funding after raising $25B in bond deal

A factory where Boeing manufactures the 737 MAX airplane on April 29 in Renton, Washington. Photo: Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Boeing does not expect to seek aid from the federal government to offset losses exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis, after selling $25 billion in bonds in the public market, the company said in a Thursday press release.

Flashback: Boeing sought $60 billion in federal aid for the aircraft industry, including suppliers, in March. The Treasury Department had set aside up to $17 billion for Boeing as part of its $2 trillion CARES rescue package, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month.

