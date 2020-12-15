Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Scientists step closer to learning more about Planet Nine

Miriam Kramer, author of Space

Artist's illustration of the alien planet. Image: NASA/ESA/M. Kornmesser

A planet spotted 336 light-years from Earth could help scientists learn more about whether there is a large "Planet Nine" or "Planet X" lurking in the outskirts of our solar system.

Why it matters: Scientists have been hunting for the hypothetical Planet Nine for years. The new characterization of this alien planet by the Hubble Space Telescope shows that worlds like the theoretical planet can exist in other solar systems.

Details: The exoplanet is "very widely separated from its host stars on an eccentric and highly misaligned orbit, just like the prediction for Planet Nine," Meiji Nguyen, an author of the new study about the planet in the Astronomical Journal said in a statement.

  • "This begs the question of how these planets formed and evolved to end up in their current configuration."
  • The double star system the planet was found in is relatively young, at 15 million years old, suggesting these types of worlds could form early in the histories of their solar systems.
  • Scientists suggest the planet may have ended up in its strange orbit because it was flung far from its stars at some point in the past.

The big picture: Researchers think Planet Nine might exist in our solar system due to the strange orbits of a handful of objects past Neptune in what's known as the Kuiper belt.

  • Advocates of the theory suggest the gravity of a large planet in a strange orbit may be shaping how these other bodies move.
  • The exoplanet studied by the Hubble could serve as a good model for what Planet Nine's early history in our solar system could have looked like.
  • "It's as if we have a time machine for our own planetary system going back 4.6 billion years to see what may have happened when our young solar system was dynamically active and everything was being jostled around and rearranged," Paul Kalas, another author of the study, said in the statement.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Facebook lifts political ad ban for Georgia runoffs

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

Facebook said Tuesday it will begin letting advertisers run ads targeting Georgia voters about the state's Jan. 5 runoff elections, starting Dec. 16 at 9am Pacific Time, even as its broader temporary political ad ban remains in place.

Why it matters: The move comes days after Google lifted its full post-election political ad ban that went into effect after polls closed on Nov. 3. The updates from the two tech giants mean more digital ads will likely start being used to target voters in Georgia.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to name Pete Buttigieg to lead Department of Transportation

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Joe Biden plans to name Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his transportation secretary as early as today, tapping a formal rival to help rebuild America's infrastructure, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Why it matters: By selecting Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, for transportation, Biden will be nominating the first openly gay person for a Cabinet position.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell urges Republicans not to contest Biden win on Jan. 6

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team urged fellow Republicans on a conference call today not to participate in any efforts to object to certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win in the Jan. 6 joint session, two sources on the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is about politics as much as about doing the right thing. McConnell expressed concern about such a vote, because the GOP would have to vote it down — something that could damage incumbents up for re-election in 2022.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow