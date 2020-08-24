Existing home sales notch biggest monthly gain on record in July

Existing home sales rose by 25% in July over June's red-hot pace, the biggest monthly gain on record for the data series that goes back to 1968.

Why it matters: Residential home sales have been rising at a breakneck pace since most nationwide lockdowns ended in May.

July's record 25% increase follows a 21% monthly increase in June.

There were 5.86 million homes sold during the month, and sales hit the highest rate since December 2006.

Why you'll hear about this again: The median sale price of a used home rose to $304,100 in July, the first time the metric has ever risen over $300,000.