Exclusive: Poll shows wide distrust of tech, media

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans largely think tech giants are too big and should be regulated, and mostly don't believe the news media is good for U.S. society, according to a poll from YouGov and the Center for Growth and Opportunity shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: After an ugly election season marred by extremism on social and traditional media, people are feeling wary of the places they consume news and share their personal information.

  • The findings show that tech companies and news organizations have a lot of work to do to maintain and grow trust.

By the numbers: The poll, which has a 3.3% margin of error, surveyed 1,000 people shortly after the 2020 presidential election. Of those participants, two-thirds said social media companies should ban hate groups.

  • 63% of baby boomers polled said the government should regulate social media, while 40% of Generation Z agreed.
  • Two-thirds of those polled say big tech companies are too big, although less than half said they think the government should break them up.
  • There's a range of opinions on which tech companies are most trustworthy: 40% of 996 people polled said they "completely distrust" Facebook on handling personal data. For Google, that number was 22%; for Amazon, it was 14%; for Microsoft, it was 15%.

Views on the news: 69% of those polled say news companies and media outlets should be fined for reporting biased or inaccurate information.

  • 29% of participants "somewhat agree" that most news coverage is good for American society.

Between the lines: Despite the mixed feelings on social media and traditional news, there's little consensus on what should be done about it.

Mike Allen, author of AM
18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's grand plan

President Biden meets yesterday with Vice President Harris, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democratic senators. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Pool via Getty Images

President Biden told Republican senators in the Oval Office this week that he has "an open door and an open mind" on his $1.9 billion coronavirus rescue bill. But he has the votes on the Hill and overwhelming support in the country, so he knows he doesn't have to make any huge compromises.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why people love to hate Robinhood

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Never has a company been so popular, and also so hated.

Why it matters: We're now at a key inflection point in the Robinhood saga that's likely to determine whether having a snazzy app with name recognition is all you really need to overcome internal weaknesses.

Sara FischerAshley Gold
41 mins ago - Technology

Facebook's booming business, sinking reputation

Data: Company Filings; Chart: Axios Visuals

Facebook's business may be booming, but for the first time in the company's history, that doesn't seem to be enough to convince Wall Street its future is bright.

The big picture: Several Facebook executives have told Axios over the past year that big scandals — like the 2020 ad boycott, the Capitol siege, or the company's high-profile battle with Apple — have been the hardest challenges they've ever professionally faced. Now, Wall Street is having doubts, too.

