Exclusive: $10 million fundraise for supply chain CO2 cuts

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

SupplyShift, a company founded by two climate scientists that seeks to help companies reduce their supply chain emissions, has raised $10 million.

Driving the news: As more companies make far-reaching emissions reduction goals, they can quickly run out of opportunities to limit direct emissions from their offices, stores and shipping.

  • Addressing supply chain emissions, which can be a complex, global task, is therefore getting increased attention, with firms like SupplyShift creating software to help companies quantify them.
  • The company already engages with a network of suppliers numbering close to 100,000, which are located in 136 countries, Alex Gershenson, CEO and co-founder, told Axios.

Details: The new funding is led by Buoyant Ventures with participation by HSBC, Impact Engine, AiiM Partners, Working Capital, Valuestream Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures.

  • "One of the things that always surprised me, in the beginning, was how little companies knew about who their suppliers actually are," Gershenson said, noting that the firm's process includes a discovery phase.
  • SupplyShift, which has about 60 employees, continues to build a network of buyers and suppliers who it provides with insights on carbon emissions and other factors.
  • Other startups are active in this space, including Sweep, which announced a $22 million Series A last week, though it is especially active in Europe, compared to SupplyShift's U.S. focus.

Andrew FreedmanBen Geman
24 hours ago - Energy & Environment

How the Biden climate agenda could be rescued after Manchin stunner

A bent stop sign in a storm-damaged neighborhood after Hurricane Ida on Sept. 4, 2021, in Grand Isle, La. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Sen. Joe Manchin's (D-W.Va.) declaration Sunday that he opposes President Biden's signature climate and social policy legislation makes the administration's task of meeting its climate goals far more difficult.

Why it matters: The setback to slashing emissions comes as scientists say time is running out to avoid far worse impacts from global warming.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 20, 2021 - Economy & Business

The climate toll of business conferences

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Post-COVID revival of businesses conferences could bring substantial carbon emissions, but planners can curb the impact while still enabling lots of in-person interaction, new analysis shows.

Driving the news: The paper in Nature Communications attempts a holistic look at the resource footprint of conferences, looking at travel and food demands for big in-person events, but also energy needed for remote communications, to name a few big categories.

Axios
22 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Biden admin announces tougher fuel mileage standards

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency said Monday it will tighten pollution standards for cars and light trucks in an attempt to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from automobiles.

Why it matters: Transportation overall is the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, so tougher standards for passenger vehicles are a major part of efforts to curb CO2 output.

