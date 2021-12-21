SupplyShift, a company founded by two climate scientists that seeks to help companies reduce their supply chain emissions, has raised $10 million.

Driving the news: As more companies make far-reaching emissions reduction goals, they can quickly run out of opportunities to limit direct emissions from their offices, stores and shipping.

Addressing supply chain emissions, which can be a complex, global task, is therefore getting increased attention, with firms like SupplyShift creating software to help companies quantify them.

The company already engages with a network of suppliers numbering close to 100,000, which are located in 136 countries, Alex Gershenson, CEO and co-founder, told Axios.

Details: The new funding is led by Buoyant Ventures with participation by HSBC, Impact Engine, AiiM Partners, Working Capital, Valuestream Ventures and Supply Chain Ventures.