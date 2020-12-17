Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Study finds nearly 12,000 excess deaths among young adults between March and July

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

There were nearly 12,000 more deaths than expected among young adults between March and July, according to new research published Wednesday in JAMA.

Why it matters: Only 38% of deaths in this age group were attributed directly to COVID-19, which suggests that COVID-19–related mortality may have been under-detected.

The big picture: The U.S. has recorded at least 356,000 "excess deaths" since this spring. And while yesterday's JAMA data indicate that the first few months of the pandemic were highly lethal for 25-44 year olds, overall the vast majority of excess deaths — about 80% — have been seniors.

What they're saying: "In the past, it took us too long to respond to the epidemics of opioids and HIV/AIDS when the young started dying in large numbers," the researchers said in a New York Times opinion piece on Wednesday. "Now that we have similar information about COVID-19, we must immediately address it."

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy

HHS Secretary Alex Azar with President Trump at the White House on Nov. 20. Photo: Mangel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A former senior Health and Human Services adviser advocated this summer to let young and middle-aged Americans become infected with COVID-19 in order to develop "herd immunity," according to emails released Wednesday by the House committee overseeing the federal government's coronavirus response.

Why it matters: Without a vaccine, achieving herd immunity — in which widespread outbreaks are prevented because enough people in a community are immune to a disease — would result in widespread fatalities and likely overwhelm health systems.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy.
  4. Business: Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress — Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
14 hours ago - Health

How mass rapid tests could help curb the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vastly expanded approval and distribution of rapid, at-home tests represents a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19 — and just possibly, the future of disease diagnostics.

Why it matters: Vaccines will take time to arrest the spread of the coronavirus — even without problems around distribution and acceptance. Some experts believe mass rapid testing could quickly identify who is really at risk of spreading COVID-19 and turn around the out-of-control pandemic in the U.S.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

