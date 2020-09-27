35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-White House counsel Don McGahn: Trump "deserves" four more years

Former White House counsel Don McGahn, who was a key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday he believes Donald Trump deserves four more years as president.

The big picture: McGahn's relationship with Trump soured in 2018 before he ultimately resigned from his position. McGahn would go on to appear in 66 pages of Mueller's 448-page report as part of the volume on Trump's possible obstruction of justice.

  • The report describes a moment in which McGahn refused to comply with an order to have the Justice Department fire Mueller.

What he's saying: McGahn said Trump deserved another four years because of his record pace appointing judges to the federal bench and because the economy is "going wonderfully."

  • "He made a number of promises on the campaign trail, one is his judicial selection, which he's done. He's had a record number of judges out there — on the circuit courts."
  • Worth noting: McGahn did not specifically say that he is voting for Trump.

Between the lines: "Despite calling Trump 'King Kong' behind back for unnecessary destruction and having to serve as chief witness against him in Mueller investigation, McGahn believes so much in mission of remaking federal judiciary that he says Trump deserves 4 more years," tweeted NY Times' Michael Schmidt.


Sep 25, 2020

Trump prepares to announce Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court replacement

Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Matt Cashore/Notre Dame University via Reuters

President Trump is preparing to nominate federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, a favorite of both the social conservative base and Republican elected officials, to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Republican sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Barrett would push the already conservative court further and harder to the right, for decades to come, on the most important issues in American politics — from abortion to the limits of presidential power. If confirmed, she would give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court.

2020-09-27

Biden on Supreme Court fight: "This is about whether or not the ACA will exist"

Joe Biden made health care the overwhelming focus of his remarks from Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, stressing that the Senate confirmation battle over Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court is about preserving the Affordable Care Act in the midst of a pandemic.

Why it matters: Democrats are aggressively pushing the message that Barrett, who has previously criticized Chief Justice John Roberts for his 2012 ruling salvaging the ACA, will seek to invalidate the law when the Supreme Court hears a Trump administration-backed lawsuit against it on Nov. 10.

2020-09-27

McMaster: Trump's peaceful transition comments are a "gift to our adversaries"

President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses November's presidential election is a "gift to our adversaries," Trump's former national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Sunday.

The big picture: McMaster, a retired three-star general, said that the American people must understand that the military will have "no role" in a presidential transition and that it's "irresponsible" to even talk about it as a possibility.

