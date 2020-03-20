1 hour ago - Technology

Ex-Uber engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft from Google

Kia Kokalitcheva

Anthony Levandowski. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Anthony Levandowski, the engineer at the center of a 2017 lawsuit between Waymo and Uber, has pleaded guilty to one federal charge — of 33 — of stealing trade secrets from Waymo, which could lead to a prison sentence, according to a court document.

Why it matters: The year-long legal dispute, which ended with a settlement between the companies, exposed Silicon Valley's ruthless competition in the quest to build future technologies and reap their financial rewards.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Ex-Uber autonomous driving exec owes Waymo $179 million, files for bankruptcy

Former Uber executive Anthony Levandowski. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A San Francisco judge affirmed that Anthony Levandowski, the executive at the center of a 2017 lawsuit between Waymo and Uber over alleged trade secret theft, would have to pay the $179 million arbitration settlement over his departure from the Alphabet company, per Reuters.

Flashback: Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet, sued Uber three years ago, alleging Levandowski and the company conspired to steal its autonomous driving technology. After a year-long legal battle and a week of trial, the companies settled. Since then, Uber has admitted that a review of its tech concluded it would have to make significant changes or pay Waymo a licensing fee.

Joann Muller

Waymo's driverless milestone marks the start of AV race

Photos: Joann Muller/Axios

A ride in Waymo's driverless minivan is awe-inspiring, but also a reminder of how industry hype has skewed our expectations for self-driving cars.

Why it matters: Waymo is the first company to deploy automated vehicles on public roads without anyone behind the wheel, but all that means is they've crossed the starting line in the self-driving race.

Joann Muller

Waymo raises $2.25 billion to fuel its self-driving tech plans

Waymo's self-driving lineup (Photo courtesy of Waymo)

Waymo said it has raised $2.25 billion in new funding — adding its first non-Alphabet investors — and said it will likely bring in other first-round investors as its self-driving technology moves closer to commercialization.

Why it matters: It's a strong signal that these investors believe Waymo — the self-driving tech startup from Google parent Alphabet — is leading the race to bring automated vehicles to market. But it's also a reminder that the technology is incredibly expensive, and eventually, parent company Alphabet expects Waymo to stand on its own.

