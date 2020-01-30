Gun control group Everytown to spend $1.25 million on competitive state legislatures

Between the lines: Everytown, which was cofounded by now-presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, spent $2.5 million to help flip the Virginia general assembly and promoted pro-gun safety candidates last year — outspending the NRA.

The commonwealth's now Democratic majority has swiftly passed a slew of gun control measures, including universal background checks on gun purchases.

The new 2020 campaign ads will tell state lawmakers that they are "ON NOTICE" with a message to pass gun reform measures.

"Listen to the public and pass meaningful gun safety laws, or bear the brunt of a targeted campaign to hold you accountable for your inaction in 2020," Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, a part of Everytown for Gun Safety, said in a statement.

"The outcome of Virginia’s 2019 election should be a lesson to all lawmakers.”

By the numbers: Just over half of likely voters Everytown polled in the 5 targeted states said they supported stronger gun laws, with 82% of those gun control supporters saying the issue was "very important" to their 2020 vote. Just 10% said they wanted more relaxed gun laws.

