Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Austin-based home testing company Everly Health is gearing up to partner with a leading home cancer testing company to offer its early-detection home cancer test to members of employer health plans, sources tell Axios.
Why it matters: Besides giving Everly Health a potential foothold in clinical testing, the deal serves as an early test of its (newish) enterprise division for employers and health plans.
- Everly's enterprise arm, called Everly Health Solutions, could serve to lock elbows with large pools of employees and beneficiaries, a welcome addition to the company's existing, mostly consumer user base.
Driving the news: The pandemic-fueled boom in home testing crowded the playing field with businesses including Ro, Amazon and most recently Labcorp, which launched a new home testing platform last week.
- Everly Health subsidiary Everlywell already sells a direct-to-consumer fecal immunochemical test for cancer that looks for hidden blood in the stool, which may be an early sign of colon cancer.
Flashback: Everly Health got its start as Everlywell in 2015.
- In 2021, Everly scooped up three businesses -- the national clinician network PWNHealth, home testing company Home Access Health and fertility and pregnancy company, Natalist.
By the numbers: Everly Health is currently valued at $2.9 billion, according to PitchBook data.
- Its latest infusion of venture capital came in March 2021 in the form of a $200 million Series E round.
- The company's revenue grew 300% in 2021, Everly chief executive officer Julia Cheek previously told Axios.
Our thought bubble: In addition to giving Everly a presence in clinical testing, the deal shores up its national clinician network and underscores several trends that will dominate the digital health sector in 2022...
- A proliferation of at-home testing and diagnostics services.
- The continued M&A-driven consolidation of health tech companies large and small.
- The addition of B2B divisions by companies that started out as direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations.
What they're saying: Everly's move into B2B operations is a smart one, analysts and industry observers say, but it will come with challenges.
- "Right now the employer budget is the best budget and the hottest budget in digital health," says Steven Wardell, a growth consultant to health care companies.
- That said, employers haven't yet taken a noticeable interest in at-home testing, so Everly will have to do a fair amount of education to prove its utility.
- "Sometimes new arrivals get beachfront property in Malibu, sometimes they get arrows in their back," Wardell adds.
What we're watching: Will Everly's B2B partnership portend more activity for the company in the clinical home testing space? We'll be keeping an eye on our mailboxes.