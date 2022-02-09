Austin-based home testing company Everly Health is gearing up to partner with a leading home cancer testing company to offer its early-detection home cancer test to members of employer health plans, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Besides giving Everly Health a potential foothold in clinical testing, the deal serves as an early test of its (newish) enterprise division for employers and health plans.

Everly's enterprise arm, called Everly Health Solutions, could serve to lock elbows with large pools of employees and beneficiaries, a welcome addition to the company's existing, mostly consumer user base.

Driving the news: The pandemic-fueled boom in home testing crowded the playing field with businesses including Ro, Amazon and most recently Labcorp, which launched a new home testing platform last week.

Everly Health subsidiary Everlywell already sells a direct-to-consumer fecal immunochemical test for cancer that looks for hidden blood in the stool, which may be an early sign of colon cancer.

Flashback: Everly Health got its start as Everlywell in 2015.

In 2021, Everly scooped up three businesses -- the national clinician network PWNHealth, home testing company Home Access Health and fertility and pregnancy company, Natalist.

By the numbers: Everly Health is currently valued at $2.9 billion, according to PitchBook data.

Its latest infusion of venture capital came in March 2021 in the form of a $200 million Series E round.

The company's revenue grew 300% in 2021, Everly chief executive officer Julia Cheek previously told Axios.

Our thought bubble: In addition to giving Everly a presence in clinical testing, the deal shores up its national clinician network and underscores several trends that will dominate the digital health sector in 2022...

A proliferation of at-home testing and diagnostics services.

The continued M&A-driven consolidation of health tech companies large and small.

The addition of B2B divisions by companies that started out as direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations.

What they're saying: Everly's move into B2B operations is a smart one, analysts and industry observers say, but it will come with challenges.

"Right now the employer budget is the best budget and the hottest budget in digital health," says Steven Wardell, a growth consultant to health care companies.

That said, employers haven't yet taken a noticeable interest in at-home testing, so Everly will have to do a fair amount of education to prove its utility.

"Sometimes new arrivals get beachfront property in Malibu, sometimes they get arrows in their back," Wardell adds.

What we're watching: Will Everly's B2B partnership portend more activity for the company in the clinical home testing space? We'll be keeping an eye on our mailboxes.