Everly Health CEO: Pandemic boosted funding for lab testing startups

The COVID-19 pandemic helped supercharge investment in lab testing startups, which were one of the "last areas" of health tech innovation, Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek said Friday during an Axios Pro Insights event.

What they're saying: "Everyone needs a lab test annually, if not more often, but most Americans compared it prior to COVID to going to the DMV," says Cheek, whose company is valued at nearly $3 billion by venture capitalists.

"If we saw any silver lining through COVID, it's that billions of dollars have gone into many companies that are innovating fundamentally on the technology and how to get it into people's hands more easily."

