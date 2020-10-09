Europe's coronavirus case counts just keep climbing

Europe is now recording far more new coronavirus cases than ever before.

The big picture: One reason is testing. Deaths and hospitalizations remain far below the levels seen in the spring, though they continue to tick upward.

Officials in Spain and France are scrambling to respond to their particularly worrying outbreaks. Madrid is now under quarantine, while Paris has closed bars for two weeks.

Germany had fared better but is now facing a spike. Germany's public health agency said "parties and family gatherings, including weddings, birthdays and funerals, were the main sources of new infections," per the WSJ.

The flipside: Hope is rising that Latin America is now past the peak of a long, brutal climb.

Hard-hit countries including Brazil, Mexico and Peru have all seen significant declines in new cases and deaths.

It's unclear whether the encouraging trend will continue. The WSJ warns that "Latin Americans, comforted by the recent declines, have filled hair salons, bars and gyms."

"With only 8% of the world’s population, Latin America has now accounted for a third of global deaths from Covid-19."

India's case count is also trending downward, though it's too early to conclude the worst is over.