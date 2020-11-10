Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

European Union hits Amazon with antitrust charges

European competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager. Photo: Olivier Hoslet/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

EU regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, claiming the company is acting anti-competitively when it uses data from sellers on its marketplace to develop its own products.

Why it matters: Europe could seek billions of dollars in fines from Amazon, and regulators' findings could inform the work of U.S. antitrust enforcers. The Federal Trade Commission reportedly started looking into Amazon's treatment of third-party sellers last year.

What they're saying: EU regulators believe "the use of non-public marketplace seller data allows Amazon to avoid the normal risks of retail competition and to leverage its dominance in the market for the provision of marketplace services in France and Germany — the biggest markets for Amazon in the EU," according to a statement.

  • An Amazon spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Between the lines: The case seeks to establish two core tenets of a successful antitrust action: Namely, that a firm has overwhelming power in a clearly defined market — in this case, e-commerce portals in two specific countries where third parties can sell goods — and that it uses that power to cause harm.

Meanwhile: In tandem with the charges, the EU's executive commission announced a new investigation into whether Amazon is favoring itself or sellers that rely on Amazon for warehousing and shipping merchandise under the "fulfilled by Amazon" program when it decides which seller of a given product lands in the "Buy Box." That's the default and most prominent option for buying a particular product on Amazon.

Go deeper

Scott RosenbergAshley GoldKyle Daly
Nov 9, 2020 - Technology

Tech's Biden-era reset

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Joe Biden's transformation into president-elect Saturday kicks off a new era for tech, giving an industry that's found itself increasingly at odds with government the chance for a reset.

The big picture: Biden's ascent could see the restoration of some tech-friendly Obama-era policies but is unlikely to end the bipartisan techlash that grew during Trump's term.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden transition starts congressional outreach

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The Biden transition team is officially reaching out to Democratic lawmakers, telling them that President-elect Biden is eager "to seize this transition period to get started."

Why it matters: The transition is signaling that it wants to work with congressional offices and draw on their expertise — and personnel — to implement Biden's agenda.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Valerie Biden Owens previews brother’s governing style

Valerie Biden Owens, her brother's closest political adviser for 49 years, told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO" that President-elect Joe Biden plans to ignore the distractions of President Trump while building and launching a government.

Driving the news: "He's never going to see Donald Trump again," Owens said Sunday in Wilmington, in her first on-camera interview since Joe Biden became president-elect. "Donald Trump is going off the stage on January 20th. ... That's history, that's past."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow