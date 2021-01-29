European Medical Agency recommends conditional approval of AstraZeneca vaccine

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
The European Medical Agency on Friday recommended conditional approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people between 18 and 55 years old.
Why it matters: This is the third vaccine that EMA has recommended for authorization.
- EMA said that the vaccine was found to be approximately 60% effective in its clinical trials, but added that there isn't enough data to show results for people older than 55.
- The conditional marketing authorization granted by EMA means that all 27 EU members can use the shot, but AstraZeneca must submit more data "to confirm that the benefits continue to outweigh the risks."
The big picture: European leaders expect that initial supplies will be lower than anticipated and are pressuring AstraZeneca to offer doses produced in the U.K., Axios' Dave Lawler writes.
- The EU has vaccinated just 2% of its population.
- EMA's approval comes after Germany's health regulator announced that AstraZeneca's vaccine should not be given to people over 65.