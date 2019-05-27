Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

In photos: European election results unfold across the EU

EU citizens are seen outside the European Parliament building at dusk in Brussels.
EU citizens are seen outside the European Parliament building at dusk in Brussels. Photo: Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The large centre-right and centre-left blocs lost their combined majority in the European Parliament, as the world's biggest multi-country election results came in over Sunday night.

Details: Greens and nationalists celebrated a surge in votes, but the centre-right European People's Party was still the largest bloc, the BBC reports. It's expected to form a pro-EU coalition. Take a look behind the scenes at the election night drama, in photos.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Leader of Spanish People's Party (PP), conservative Pablo Casado (C), celebrates the election results.
The People's Party of Spain leader Pablo Casado (C) with officials in Madrid'. Photo: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images
German Greens party top candidate Sven Giegold (L) and co-leader of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (C) celebrate as exit poll are announced on public broadcast TV stationsin Berlin.
German Greens party top candidate Sven Giegold (L) and co-leader of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (C) in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Getty Images
Supporters of French far-Right National Rally political party react after the projections for the results of the European Parliament elections on May 26, 2019 in Paris, France.
Supporters of the far-right Rassemblement National party react to projections they topped EU polls in France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images
Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage reacts after the European Parliament election results.
Nigel Farage, leader of the newly formed Brexit Party, which the BBC reports took an early lead with 32% of the vote in the U.K. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Activist group Avaaz outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, Sunday.
Activist group Avaaz outside the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images

