The large centre-right and centre-left blocs lost their combined majority in the European Parliament, as the world's biggest multi-country election results came in over Sunday night.

Details: Greens and nationalists celebrated a surge in votes, but the centre-right European People's Party was still the largest bloc, the BBC reports. It's expected to form a pro-EU coalition. Take a look behind the scenes at the election night drama, in photos.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.