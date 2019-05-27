The large centre-right and centre-left blocs lost their combined majority in the European Parliament, as the world's biggest multi-country election results came in over Sunday night.
Details: Greens and nationalists celebrated a surge in votes, but the centre-right European People's Party was still the largest bloc, the BBC reports. It's expected to form a pro-EU coalition. Take a look behind the scenes at the election night drama, in photos.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
The People's Party of Spain leader Pablo Casado (C) with officials in Madrid'. Photo: Oscar Del Pozo/AFP/Getty Images German Greens party top candidate Sven Giegold (L) and co-leader of the Green party Annalena Baerbock (C) in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tobias Schwartz/AFP/Getty Images Supporters of the far-right Rassemblement National party react to projections they topped EU polls in France. Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images Nigel Farage, leader of the newly formed Brexit Party, which the BBC reports took an early lead with 32% of the vote in the U.K. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images Activist group Avaaz outside the European Parliament in Brussels. Photo: John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
