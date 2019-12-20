European ambassador hits U.S. on climate change

What they’re saying: “Our emissions per capita are much lower than those of our American friend — and I do not believe our living conditions, our purchasing powers, our lifestyles are so far apart to justify such a gap,” Lambrinidis said. “We are leaders here as the European Union, but we don’t want to be, certainly not alone.”

“We hope that we will walk arm and arm with the United States. We hope that the U.S. will rejoin the community of nations under the Paris Agreement. We are concerned about the latest data showing a major increase in carbon emissions last year in the U.S. — almost 3%. That is a lot. There will be no invisible hand to ensure the United States curbs its emissions. This requires strong leadership, political leadership at all levels.”

— Stavros Lambrinidis, EU ambassador to the U.S.

Reality check: The Trump administration has made no indications it plans to rejoin the Paris Agreement, though it can’t officially exit the accord until the day after the 2020 presidential election.

What we’re watching: Whether Europe’s pressure could prod Congress to act on climate change.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

