Context: Under the Obama administration, the U.S. pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 26%-28% below 2005 levels by 2025.

U.S. emissions of CO2, the dominant greenhouse gas, last year were 12% below 2005 levels, per EIA's report.

The intrigue: President Trump is pulling the U.S. out of the agreement, but the data show how a future president who reverses course would be challenged to meet the existing commitment, let alone a tougher pledge.

What they found: EIA attributed the rise to a warmer summer and a colder winter than in 2017. And then there's transportation, which is the largest source of U.S. emissions and, unlike power, emissions from that sector have been on an upward march.

"Transportation-related CO2 emissions have been increasing steadily in the United States since 2012 because of a recovering economy and moderate fuel prices," they write.

