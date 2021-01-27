Europe's 20 richest soccer clubs report 12% revenue hit due to coronavirus

Sign up for our daily briefing
Europe's 20 most lucrative soccer clubs earned $9.97 billion in 2019-20, down from $11.31 billion the previous year, per Deloitte's 24th annual Football Money League report.
The state of play: That 12% drop was driven mostly by broadcast revenue deferrals, comprising a $1.14 billion decrease year-over-year. Matchday revenue also fell drastically, down $312.6 million.
Movement: The top 10 featured the same clubs in a slightly different order, while Zenit (Russia) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) pushed West Ham (England) and Roma (Italy) out of the top 20.
Top 20, by country:
- England: 7 clubs
- Germany: 4 clubs
- Spain: 3 clubs
- Italy: 3 clubs
- France: 2 clubs
- Russia: 1 club