Europe's 20 richest soccer clubs report 12% revenue hit due to coronavirus

Europe's 20 most lucrative soccer clubs earned $9.97 billion in 2019-20, down from $11.31 billion the previous year, per Deloitte's 24th annual Football Money League report.

The state of play: That 12% drop was driven mostly by broadcast revenue deferrals, comprising a $1.14 billion decrease year-over-year. Matchday revenue also fell drastically, down $312.6 million.

Movement: The top 10 featured the same clubs in a slightly different order, while Zenit (Russia) and Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany) pushed West Ham (England) and Roma (Italy) out of the top 20.

Top 20, by country:

England: 7 clubs

7 clubs Germany: 4 clubs

4 clubs Spain: 3 clubs

3 clubs Italy: 3 clubs

3 clubs France: 2 clubs

2 clubs Russia: 1 club

