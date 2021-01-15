Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

EuroLeague tips off week 20 without fans

Data: EuroLeague; Table: Axios Visuals

EuroLeague week 20 (of 34) tipped off on Thursday as the 18-team, European basketball competition continues its mostly fanless campaign.

The big picture: Europe has long been a landing spot for Americans who can't quite stick in the NBA, as well as a launchpad for future stars. EuroLeague — basketball's equivalent of the Champions League — thus comprises the deepest well of talent outside the association.

  • As basketball's global footprint continues to grow, EuroLeague's popularity and clout should rise in lockstep.
  • EuroLeague alums: In 2018, 19-year-old Luka Dončić became the youngest EuroLeague MVP; before joining the Timberwolves in 2011, Ricky Rubio led Barcelona to the 2010 EuroLeague Championship; Hawks G/F Bogdan Bogdanović was selected to the 2010-20 EuroLeague All-Decade Team.

The state of play: Today's slate boasts some of the season's best games, as No. 1 CSKA Moscow hosts No. 2 Barcelona and No. 4 Bayern Munich hosts No. 3 Real Madrid — showcasing a handful of familiar names in the process.

  • CSKA: Darrun Hilliard (Villanova 2011-15); Mike James (Suns 2017-18; current EuroLeague scoring leader)
  • Barcelona: Leandro Bolmaro (No. 23 pick in 2020 NBA draft); Álex Abrines (Thunder 2016-19); Nikola Mirotić (Bulls/Pelicans 2014-19)
  • Real Madrid: Rudy Fernández (2009 NBA dunk contest); Anthony Randolph (six-year NBA career)
  • Bayern: Jalen Reynolds (Xavier 2012-16); Paul Zipser (Bulls 2016-18); JaJuan Johnson (Purdue 2007-11)

Elsewhere: The rest of the league features a veritable who's who of our collective NCAA and NBA memory:

  • Scottie Wilbekin: Now — Tel Aviv; then — Florida
  • Shane Larkin: Anadolu Efes; Miami
  • Norris Cole: Lyon-Villeurbanne; Heat
  • Kevin Pangos: Zenit; Gonzaga
  • Jan Veselý: Fenerbahçe; Wizards
  • Jonas Jerebko: Khimki; 10-year NBA career
  • Ante Žižić: Tel Aviv; Cavaliers
  • Alex Poythress: Zenit; Kentucky
  • Peyton Siva: Alba Berlin; Louisville
  • Shelvin Mack: Panathinaikos; Butler, eight-year NBA career
  • Luke Sikma: Alba Berlin; son of Hall of Famer Jack

Go deeper: Stat leaders (EuroLeague)

Go deeper

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Cara ShillennCourtenay Brown
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The case of the missing relief money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A chunk of stimulus payments is missing in action, thanks to a mix up that put as many as 13 million checks into invalid bank accounts.

Why it matters: The IRS (by law) was supposed to get all payments out by Friday. Now the onus could shift to Americans to claim the money on their tax refund — further delaying relief to struggling, lower-income Americans.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHei
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The post-Trump GOP, gutted

McConnell (L), McCarthy (R) and Trump. Photo: Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images

Republicans will emerge from the Trump era gutted financially, institutionally and structurally.

The big picture: The losses are stark and substantial.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

