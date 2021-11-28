Sign up for our daily briefing

EU's von der Leyen: Focus on vaccinations as Omicron variant spreads

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Yves Herman - WPA Pool/Getty Images

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that the European Union should focus on pushing for greater vaccination rates to prepare for the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: Von der Leyen's remarks come as the world scrambles to respond to concerns over the variant, first discovered in South Africa.

  • Omicron cases have been detected in a growing number of European member states, namely Italy, Germany and the Netherlands. Cases have also been confirmed in the United Kingdom.
  • "The general line is hope for the best, but prepare for the worst," von der Leyen said when explaining why the focus should be on preventative action, per Reuters.

What they're saying: "We know that we are in a race against time," von der Leyen told reporters on Sunday, according to Reuters.

  • "And the scientists and manufacturers need two to three weeks to have a full picture about the quality of the mutations of this Omicron variant," she added.
  • "The highest priority right now is social distancing, reduce the contact, but vaccinate and boost as much as possible."

Yacob Reyes
5 hours ago - Health

First cases of Omicron variant identified in Australia

Passengers undergo COVID-19 tests at Sydney International Airport on Nov. 28. Photo: James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Health officials in Australia announced on Sunday that they've detected two cases of the Omicron variant in travelers from southern Africa, the first such cases identified on the continent.

Driving the news: Both people who tested positive were asymptomatic and fully vaccinated, the country's health agency said in a release. The new strain has also been detected in several European countries, the U.K., Israel and Hong Kong.

Kate Nocera
5 hours ago - Health

Fauci: Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in U.S.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cautioned on Sunday that the COVID-19 Omicron variant will "inevitably" be found in the United States.

Driving the news: Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" that U.S. officials will meet with colleagues from South Africa later on Sunday to try to determine the severity of the cases, as countries scramble to learn more about the variant.

Yacob Reyes
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NIH director: "No reason to panic" yet about Omicron variant

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins on Sunday said that while much is still unknown about the Omicron coronavirus variant, "there's no reason to panic" yet but more data is needed.

Why it matters: Collins' remarks on CNN's "State of the Union" come amid a broader discussion of how the new strain, first identified in South Africa, will impact the pandemic and how to curb its spread.

