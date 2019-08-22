European Union officials have a drafted 2 separate plans to "slap unilateral tariffs" on U.S. goods, block Chinese companies from engaging financially with Europe, and fortify European tech companies in competition with U.S. and Chinese firms, Politico reports.

Why it matters, via Axios' Sara Fischer: Europe’s aggressive regulatory policies have hindered its technology sector from being able to compete with American and Chinese companies on the world stage. With Brexit as a backdrop, European officials are under enormous pressure to resurrect the corporate sector.