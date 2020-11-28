Ethiopian military launches offensive in Tigray

Ethiopia's military launched an assault in the Tigray region on Saturday following a collapse of diplomatic negotiations and in an effort to arrest the region's rebelling leaders, according to local media and regional government officials, per AP.

The state of play: Ethiopian forces began striking Mekele “with heavy weaponry and artillery,” the local government said in a statement Saturday to Tigrayan media. The offensive in Mekele, a city with a roughly 500,000-person population, was reported after a three-day ultimatum issued by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to rebel leaders following three weeks of unrest.

Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, told Reuters via text message that Mekele was under “heavy bombardment” on Saturday.

Shortly before the blasts were reported, Lieutenant-General Hassan Ibrahim said in a statement that Ethiopian forces had overtaken Wikro, a town 30 miles from Mekele, according to the Washington Post.

Abiy met with Mozambique’s former President Joaquim Chissano, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia and South Africa’s Kgalema Motlanthe, all of whom urged him earlier this week to have a dialogue with Tigray leaders, per the Post.

But Ethiopia has rejected such communication with Tigray. "Each government regards the other as illegal," AP writes.

“The last peaceful gate which had remained open for the TPLF clique to walk through has now been firmly closed as a result of TPLF’s contempt for the people of Ethiopia,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

The big picture: The United Nations said people have fled as Ethiopian forces got closer to Mekele, according to AP, and the U.N.'s refugee agency has warned of a “full-scale humanitarian crisis” in Tigray, including food and water shortages. The Ethiopian government said it will try to avoid harming civilians in its assault.

What they're saying: President-elect Joe Biden’s national security adviser nominee, Jake Sullivan, earlier this week encouraged dialogue to be guided by the African Union.

“I’m deeply concerned about the risk of violence against civilians,” he wrote on Twitter, “including potential war crimes."

Background: Abiy announced a military offensive in response to a TPLF attack on a military base on Nov. 4.

The TPLF calls that attack a pre-emptive strike.

Thousands of people are believed to have died and more than 40,000 refugees fled to Sudan.

Of note via the Washington Post: "Claims from both sides have been impossible to verify during the conflict because communications have been down and access to Mekele remains strictly controlled."