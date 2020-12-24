Gunmen kill more than 100 in western Ethiopia

Gunmen attacked the village of Bekoji in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia on Wednesday, killing more than 100 people, Reuters reports, citing the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Why it matters: It's the latest massacre in Ethiopia as ethnic tensions escalate over land and other resources. The violence has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

What they're saying: A senior security official in the region said authorities were aware of the attack in Benishangul-Gumuz and were verifying the identities of the attackers and the victims, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Ethiopia has faced consistent outbreaks of deadly violence since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was appointed in 2018.