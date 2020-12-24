Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Gunmen kill more than 100 in western Ethiopia

Gunmen attacked the village of Bekoji in the western Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia on Wednesday, killing more than 100 people, Reuters reports, citing the state-run Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

Why it matters: It's the latest massacre in Ethiopia as ethnic tensions escalate over land and other resources. The violence has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee their homes.

What they're saying: A senior security official in the region said authorities were aware of the attack in Benishangul-Gumuz and were verifying the identities of the attackers and the victims, according to Reuters.

The big picture: Ethiopia has faced consistent outbreaks of deadly violence since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was appointed in 2018.

  • In the northern region of Tigray, Ethiopia’s military have been fighting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), a renegade political faction.

Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Stone and Manafort. Photos: Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Alexandria Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

President Trump granted full pardons to 26 more people on Wednesday night, including his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime associate Roger Stone and Charles Kushner, the father of Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Why it matters: It's a continuation of the president's controversial pre-Christmas pardon spree, which began in earnest Tuesday night with pardons for a trio of convicted former GOP congressmen and several military contractors involved in the 2007 massacre of Iraqi civilians.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
1 hour ago - Health

2020 was bad — but not nearly the worst

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

2020 will go down in infamy for all the obvious reasons, but history shows it doesn't actually rank among humanity's worst years.

Why it matters: The past is a foreign country, and that goes doubly so the deeper we dig. Understanding just how far we've come from the years when life was nasty, brutal and short can help us put the pain of 2020 in perspective, and appreciate the progress we need to defend.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: One startup's plan to deliver at-home COVID tests — Why Americans will be demanding proof of vaccination.
  2. Vaccine: Over 1 million people in the U.S. have received the COVID-19 vaccine — U.S. buys another 100 million doses of Pfizer vaccine.
  3. Politics: The record-breaking stimulus — Trump asks Congress to increase stimulus paymentsPelosi responds: "Let's do it!"
  4. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
  5. World: New York City will enforce quarantine for U.K. travelers with visits from sheriff's deputies — Antarctica reports first coronavirus casesTaiwan reports first coronavirus case in 8 months.
