Eric Trump says a cocktail bar worker spit on him

Eric Trump delivers a speech during a ceremony for the official opening of the Trump International Tower and Hotel on February 28, 2017.
Eric Trump. Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told Breitbart News Tuesday night he was spit on at the Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary by an employee.

"It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems. For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning."
— Eric Trump statement to Breitbart News

Details: The Daily Beast reports the worker was taken into Secret Service custody but later released. Chicago Police Department assisted after the incident, CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted.

