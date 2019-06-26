President Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump told Breitbart News Tuesday night he was spit on at the Chicago cocktail lounge The Aviary by an employee.
"It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems. For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning."— Eric Trump statement to Breitbart News