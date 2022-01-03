Eric Adams dials 911 on Day 1 as NYC mayor

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is sworn in on Jan. 1. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
New York City's charismatic new mayor, Eric Adams, was sworn in just after midnight on New Year's Day, promising to bring a fresh set of eyes to a thankless job in a crime-ridden and COVID-weary town.
Why it matters: New York's urban problems — always a national bellwether — have spiraled during the pandemic. This tough-on-crime mayor, a longtime NYC police captain, vows to clean things up but has his hands full.
- Problems include rampant homelessness, a rising murder rate, small businesses in turmoil, the devastation of the corporate tax base due to COVID-19, and economic inequality that prompted Adams to characterize New York as "a tale of two cities."
- If Adams succeeds, he could go far: He has called himself "the future of the Democratic Party."
Biography: The fourth of six children of a single mother who cleaned houses, Adams, 61, grew up in Queens. At age 15, he "was arrested on a criminal trespass charge for entering the home of an acquaintance," Mara Gay wrote in the New York Times. "He has said he was beaten so severely by police officers that his urine was filled with blood for a week."
- He joined the New York Police Department in 1984 and served for 22 years, after which he was elected to the New York State Senate.
- He rose to political prominence in Brooklyn, where he was elected borough president in 2013.
"Stylistically, Mr. Adams could be the most flamboyant mayor New York City has seen in decades," per a New York Times profile of Adams. He's "an early riser, a vegan and a wellness enthusiast who keeps a frenetic schedule."
- "He is a stylish dresser who campaigned shirtless at Orchard Beach in the Bronx; he socializes with Republican billionaires and celebrities; he wants to take his first paycheck in Bitcoin."
The race factor: Adams is NYC's second Black mayor — David Dinkins, in the early 1990s, was the first. With his election, "working-class Black New York, which makes up the heart of the Democratic base but has long been shut out of City Hall, will finally have its moment," per Gay's piece in the Times.
- Despite his appeal to the working class — whom he told in his November victory speech, "I am you" — he is moderate in his politics and has a habit of frustrating the left with his tough-on-crime stance.
Out with the old: Adams' predecessor, Bill de Blasio, had become a punchline (and a punching bag) by the time he left office, blamed for everything from rising crime to the mismanagement of COVID, the city's economy and its schools.
- "Sayonara sucker!" Andy Cohen jeered at de Blasio during a New Year's Eve broadcast on CNN with Anderson Cooper.
- The Wall Street Journal called de Blasio's tenure "eight years of progressive failure" and said that Adams "inherits a mess but also has a turnaround opportunity."
- For his part, Adams says he won't proceed with de Blasio's plan to end the city's gifted and talented program in schools and plans to restore a plainclothes police unit that targets violent crime, which his predecessor had controversially disbanded.
The bottom line: On his first day in office, Adams was commuting to work on the subway when he saw some men start to throw punches and called 911.
- "He did not immediately identify himself as the mayor on the call," per The New York Post.
- "'I have an assault in progress of three males,' he said, repeating it for the operator who seemed to misunderstand him."
- "'No, assault in progress. Not past assault,' he said. 'They are fighting each other on the street right now.'"
- "At the end of the call, he told the operator that he was 'Adams, Mayor Adams.'"
Jennifer's thought bubble: New Yorkers are eager for Adams to keep our stores open, reinvigorate our schools and make us feel safe on the subway again.