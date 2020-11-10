Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Erdoğan finally congratulates Biden on election win

Photo: Adem Altan/AFP via Getty Images

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday for his projected victory in the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Erdoğan was one of the major leaders who had yet to congratulate Biden, in addition to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

  • Even amid a tricky few years for U.S.-Turkey relations, Erdoğan and Trump have maintained a strong personal relationship.
  • They’ve spoken regularly, and the Turkish strongman appeared to have significant influence over Trump, including on Syria policy.

What they're saying: "I reiterate our determination to work closely with the U.S. Administration in this direction in the upcoming period, and I believe that the strong cooperation and alliance between our countries will continue to contribute to world peace in the future as it has been until today," Erdoğan said in a statement.

The big picture: While most world leaders ignored Trump’s protestations and congratulated Biden shortly after his victory was declared on Saturday, so far only four Senate Republicans have acknowledged the outcome of the election.

  • Governments around the world are preparing to work with Biden, yet some have stayed silent to avoid provoking Trump in the final weeks of his presidency.

Go deeper: As Trump fights the transition in D.C., the world moves on to Biden

Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
27 mins ago - World

What China thinks of Biden

Vice President Joe Biden welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Washington, D.C., Sept. 24, 2015. Photo: Xinhua/Huang Jingwen via Getty Images.

China's leaders see President-elect Joe Biden as a more predictable, but not necessarily less formidable, U.S. leader.

Why it matters: Relations aren't likely to be chummy, but Beijing is hoping diplomacy between the two superpowers can be restored.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
44 mins ago - Health

Supreme Court appears likely to save most of the Affordable Care Act

Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

Most of the Affordable Care Act appeared likely to survive Tuesday as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over the law’s individual mandate.

The big picture: Two members of the court’s conservative majority — Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh — suggested they’re unlikely to throw out the entire health care law, as Republican attorneys general and the Trump administration have urged. Their votes would be enough to save it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell re-elected as Senate leaders

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

The Senate Democratic caucus re-elected Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and added Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) to its leadership ranks, a Senate Democratic source tells Axios.

Why it matters: The re-election of the full Senate Democratic leadership team comes after a relatively disappointing general election in which the party failed to win outright control of the Senate, despite record amounts of fundraising. Democrats still have a chance to become the Senate majority if they win a pair of Georgia runoffs in January.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

