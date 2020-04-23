16 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil giant Equinor cuts dividend in sign of coronavirus impact

Ben Geman

Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea west of Stavanger, Norway. Photo: Getty Images

The multinational oil giant Equinor said Thursday that it's sharply cutting its first quarter dividend payouts by 67% compared to the prior quarter, citing "unprecedented market conditions and uncertainties."

Why it matters: Norway-based Equinor is the first oil major to cut dividends due to the pandemic-fueled collapse in oil prices and demand.

  • And they may not be the last. PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga tells CNBC that other oil-and-gas giants might follow suit.
  • “Clearly, suspending share buybacks and cutting capex (capital expenditure) does not do the trick anymore. In these turbulent times cash is king and the battle for remaining financially sound intensifies,” Varga said.

The big picture: Oil majors including Equinor have already been cutting spending and suspending share buybacks due to the crisis.

  • More broadly, oil companies and contractors across the board have been cutting back amid the price collapse.
  • Just this week the oilfield services giant Halliburton posted a $1 billion first-quarter loss and, per the Houston Chronicle, has laid off almost 1,200 people in the U.S. this month.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.

Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.

Ben Geman

Oil prices plunge into negative territory in historic collapse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. oil futures prices plummeted into negative territory for the first time ever in trading Monday, a stunning sign of how the glut of unwanted crude is filling up storage infrastructure as the coronavirus pandemic crushes global demand.

The state of play: May futures prices for West Texas Intermediate settled at -$37.63 on NYMEX before recovering somewhat. But prices still remain deep in negative terrain, meaning that holders of oil delivery contracts need to pay to get rid of them.

Bryan Walsh

The new "peak oil" could be demand, not production

Data: EIA; Chart: Axios visuals

Fifteen years ago, the world was worried it would run out of oil, yet this week the crude market cratered, with prices for American oil temporarily going negative.

The big picture: While the recent price crash is largely due to unprecedented drops in demand for oil because of COVID-19 lockdown policies, technological advances over the past decade unlocked new supplies in the U.S. and elsewhere.

