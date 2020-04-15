11 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Oil's long and painful road back from the coronavirus disruption

Ben Geman

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There's simply nothing policymakers can do that will quickly fix the oil sector's woes, and events on Wednesday show why the path ahead is so difficult and will overwhelm some companies.

The state of play: The International Energy Agency issued an immense downward revision of its 2020 estimates for global oil demand, immediately putting even more downward pressure on oil prices, which have already been falling again this week.

  • An International Monetary Fund report also shows how the crude price collapse is creating financial jeopardy far beyond America's oil patch.
  • "Measured in real terms ... oil prices have not been this low since 2001. Oil prices at these levels could result in more than $230 billion in lost annual revenue across MENAP oil exporters compared with October projections, placing significant strains on fiscal and external balances."
  • (MENAP refers to the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region.)

Why it matters: IEA's data and the price moves signal how even the big new OPEC+ supply-cutting pact and expected reductions from some G20 nations are getting overwhelmed by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The IEA praises those decisions, which should ease production by over 14 million barrels per day in coming months, as well as the plans of several nations to use strategic storage to mop up unwanted oil.
  • They say these various efforts should help the industry come back from "the brink" of an even greater crisis.

But, but, but: "Even so, the implied stock build-up of 12 [million bpd] in the first half of the year still threatens to overwhelm the logistics of the oil industry — ships, pipelines and storage tanks — in the coming weeks," they note.

By the numbers: IEA now estimates that demand this month will be roughly 29 million bpd lower than the same period last year, and still off by 26 million bpd next month.

  • That's pretty crazy in a world that typically consumes around 100 million bpd. This month's consumption levels were last seen in 1995, IEA notes.
  • In June, "the gradual recovery likely begins to gain traction" and they see demand down by 15 million bpd.
  • Their full-year estimate is a 9.3 million bpd reduction compared to last year, "erasing almost a decade of growth."

What's next: IEA's analysis explores how the situation could eventually improve.

  • "There is no feasible agreement that could cut supply by enough to offset such near-term demand losses," the report states.
  • "However, the past week’s achievements are a solid start and have the potential to start to reverse the build-up in stocks as we move into the second half of the year."

Go deeper: A world locked down and drowning in oil

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 6 hours ago - Health
Amy Harder

A world locked down and drowning in oil

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The world is short on many things we need — masks, tests, toilet paper — yet we’re too long on one thing we suddenly don’t need much: oil.

The big picture: This oversupply crisis is, understandably, lost on people. We’re locked down with nowhere to go, not seizing cheap pump prices, struggling to manage our grave new world and mourning loved ones afflicted by the coronavirus.

Go deeperArrowApr 13, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ursula Perano

10 times Trump and his administration were warned about coronavirus

Photo: Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

President Trump's tone on the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically shifted in the last month as the illness has swept across the U.S., which has now reported more confirmed cases than any country in the world.

Why it matters: Reporting from Axios, the New York Times, Washington Post, AP and other media outlets has revealed that Trump and his administration were repeatedly warned about the threat that the virus could pose to American lives and the economy. Earlier action could have curbed the spread.

Go deeperArrowApr 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy