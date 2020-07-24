1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Oil giant Equinor beats earnings expectations despite coronavirus slump

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Oil's second-quarter financials are going to be a rough scene, but this morning brought a surprise when Equinor announced $350 million in adjusted earnings for the quarter.

Why it matters: The Norway-based multinational's profit was far below the $3.15 billion from the same period a year ago, but analysts had been expecting a loss, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: "Our financial results for the second quarter were impacted by very low realized oil and gas prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but also by a strong trading performance in volatile markets," CEO Eldar Sætre said in a statement.

Yes, but: The results "could prove to be an outlier in a quarter that’s set to be the most painful yet for the industry since the global pandemic destroyed demand earlier this year," Bloomberg reports.

What's next: Companies including Shell, BP, Exxon and Chevron will report second-quarter earnings over the next week and a half, and they will reflect the collapse in oil prices this year.

  • "Oil and gas majors are likely to report 'horrendous' second-quarter results over the next two weeks, energy analysts have told CNBC, with the three-month period through to the end of June widely expected to mark the 'low point' of 2020," CNBC reports.

Dion Rabouin
Jul 21, 2020 - Economy & Business

Earnings are beating expectations, but fundamentals remain weak

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

So far, second quarter earnings have beaten estimates" FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters notes.

The big picture: With 9% of S&P 500 companies reporting so far, 73% have reported a positive EPS surprise and 78% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

Ben Geman
Jul 23, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Big Oil lobbying dropped in Q2

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Big Oil's aggregate lobbying dipped in the second quarter, newly available public filings show.

Why it matters: They provide a guide to specific bills and topics companies lobbied on, and an overall look at money spent.

Bob Herman
Jul 22, 2020 - Health

Hospital chain HCA posts massive Q2 profit despite pandemic

Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

HCA Healthcare, the largest for-profit hospital chain in the country, smashed Wall Street's second-quarter profit expectations even though the coronavirus outbreak forced hospitals to halt elective procedures for several weeks during the quarter.

The bottom line: Medical claims and revenues noticeably declined among hospitals during the height of the pandemic, which has benefited health insurers. But that didn't prevent hospitals from making a lot of money, a large chunk of which was directly subsidized by taxpayers in the form of bailout funds.

