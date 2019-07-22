Equifax agrees to data breach settlement worth up to $700 million

Equifax, one of the largest credit reporting agencies in the U.S., agreed to a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission on Monday worth up to $700 million — with $425 million going directly to 150 million affected consumers — for its 2017 data breach, per the AP.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Joe Uchill: $700 million is no small payment for any company, but it does break out to less than $5 for each affected consumer. It's worth noting that had this breach taken place under the jurisdiction of current European laws, the fine could have been 2% to 4% of Equifax's revenue — between 10 to 20 times larger.

Go deeper: Equifax's stolen data hasn't surfaced