52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Equal Rights Amendment deadline

Fadel Allassan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference before the House's vote to remove the ratification deadline for the Equal Rights Amendment on Feb. 12. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House on Thursday voted to eliminate a 1982 deadline for the state ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment to ban sex-based discrimination.

Yes, but: Three lawsuits have been filed to date over the ERA, per the Washington Post. The legal battle over the deadline is likely to persist, as the GOP-led Senate is not expected to approve the measure.

  • Congress approved the Amendment in 1972, and set a 10-year deadline for three-quarters of the states to ratify the ERA — Virginia helped clear that threshold when it became the 38th state to do so last month.

What they're saying: "With this resolution, we take a giant step toward equality for women, progress for families and a stronger America, because we know when women succeed, America succeeds," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, per the Wall Street Journal.

Ursula Perano

Virginia General Assembly passes Equal Rights Amendment

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

The two chambers of Virginia's General Assembly approved the proposed Equal Rights Amendment with bipartisan support on Wednesday in an overwhelming win for gender equality advocates.

Why it matters: Virginia is now poised to become the crucial 38th state to approve the ERA, which would prohibit discrimination on the basis on sex. Three-quarters of all state assemblies and legislatures must approve the measure for it to be added to the U.S. Constitution, the Washington Post notes.

Fadel Allassan

State attorneys general sue to demand certification of Equal Rights Amendment

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Three Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit against a federal government official on Thursday to certify the Equal Rights Amendment, which would ban sex-based discrimination, into the U.S. Constitution.

The big picture: The lawsuit follows the National Archives and Records Administration's decision not to adopt the amendment, despite Virginia's General Assembly approving the ERA in mid-January, becoming the 38th state to do so. The NARA's decision is in line with a Justice Department legal opinion also issued earlier this month, arguing that Congress imposed a deadline for ratification, which expired in 1982.

Alexi McCammond

Exclusive poll: Women lock in on 2020

Democratic women are gearing up to become even more engaged around the 2020 election than they've been in recent years, according to a new survey by American University's Women & Politics Institute and the Barbara Lee Family Foundation provided exclusively to Axios.

