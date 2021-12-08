Appeals court pauses changes to Apple's App Store

Apple won't have to implement changes to its app store just yet after an appeals court granted the company a stay on the ruling from its case against Epic on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Apple can breathe a sigh of relief while its lawyers argue the case in coming months, knowing it does not have to open iOS to alternative in-app payment methods, as the trial court judge had ordered, until the appeal is resolved, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

The changes were scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 9 prior to the court's ruling.

Background: In September, a judge ruled that Apple was required to let Epic, and other developers, tell users about alternative payment mechanisms and to link out to their own transaction systems.

Apple had kicked Epic out of the app store after the gaming company added its own payment area to the "Fortnite" app. Epic then filed suit, arguing that Apple was abusing a monopoly over its store

Although Apple was required to change its app store policies, the court sided with Apple on many of Epic's other claims. The gaming company said it would appeal the ruling.

What they're saying: Apple "demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court’s determination," the appeals court wrote.