Appeals court pauses changes to Apple's App Store

Epic Games logo is on a smartphone screen and Apple logo in the background. Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Apple won't have to implement changes to its app store just yet after an appeals court granted the company a stay on the ruling from its case against Epic on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Apple can breathe a sigh of relief while its lawyers argue the case in coming months, knowing it does not have to open iOS to alternative in-app payment methods, as the trial court judge had ordered, until the appeal is resolved, Axios' Scott Rosenberg writes.

  • The changes were scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 9 prior to the court's ruling.

Background: In September, a judge ruled that Apple was required to let Epic, and other developers, tell users about alternative payment mechanisms and to link out to their own transaction systems.

  • Apple had kicked Epic out of the app store after the gaming company added its own payment area to the "Fortnite" app. Epic then filed suit, arguing that Apple was abusing a monopoly over its store
  • Although Apple was required to change its app store policies, the court sided with Apple on many of Epic's other claims. The gaming company said it would appeal the ruling.

What they're saying: Apple "demonstrated, at minimum, that its appeal raises serious questions on the merits of the district court’s determination," the appeals court wrote.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
Dec 7, 2021 - Economy & Business

First look: Inside The New York Times' audio app

Via New York Times

The New York Times on Tuesday will open up its new audio app to beta testers ahead of a public launch next year.

Why it matters: The Times has built an audio empire, acquiring audio companies and investing heavily in new podcasts. But they're mostly distributed on apps like Apple and Spotify, limiting the ways The Times can experiment with new audio features for journalism.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Taylor Allen
Dec 7, 2021 - Axios Philadelphia

Advancement of court tech didn't benefit everyone

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Forced closures during the pandemic fueled many U.S. courts to adopt new technology to function virtually, but a new report shows the advancements didn't help everyone equally.

Why it matters: Technology choices sparked equity issues for people without lawyers, particularly in eviction cases in civil court, according to new research published by the Pew Charitable Trusts this month.

  • It also made navigating the court system difficult for people with limited internet and computer access, individuals with disabilities, and people with limited English proficiency.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Shawna ChenAndrew Solender
19 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mark Meadows sues Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters after a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Nov. 18, 2020. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and all nine members of the Jan. 6 select committee on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The move comes less than a day after the committee moved to hold Meadows in contempt for refusing to cooperate with its investigation of the Capitol riots.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow