EPA proposes "historic" plan to ban cancer-causing asbestos

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday proposed to ban chrysotile asbestos, a known deadly carcinogen.

The big picture: Asbestos exposure is linked to nearly 40,000 deaths in the U.S. every year and 255,000 worldwide, according to the American Public Health Association.

Asbestos has been banned in at least 70 countries around the world.

"Asbestos causes mesothelioma and cancer of the lung, larynx, and ovary, in addition to pleural diseases such as asbestosis; it is also strongly associated with cancer of the pharynx, stomach cancer, and colorectal cancer," the APHA writes.

State of play: That specific type, also known as "white asbestos," is the only known form of asbestos imported into the U.S., the EPA said.

It's used in roofing materials and can also be found in sheet gaskets, brake blocks and aftermarket automotive brakes and linings, per the EPA.

Details: The EPA's proposed ban would prohibit all manufacturing, processing, importation and commercial distribution of products containing white asbestos.

What they're saying: “Today, we’re taking an important step forward to protect public health and finally put an end to the use of dangerous asbestos in the United States,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.