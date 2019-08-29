A growing wealth gap in English soccer is putting some clubs in danger

Bury FC — a 134-year-old soccer club near Manchester — was kicked out of the English Football League on Tuesday night after it failed to find a buyer to save it from financial ruin, highlighting the wealth gap between English soccer leagues.

The big picture: "Though Bury is the first club to be expelled since Maidstone in 1992, its demise is not an isolated case today," writes the Wall Street Journal's Joshua Robinson. "Several more clubs around the country, all outside the billionaires' playground that is the Premier League, know they could be next."