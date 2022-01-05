Sign up for our daily briefing

Energy-focused cyber firm Xage raises $30 million

Andrew Freedman

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Xage, a company that aims to secure operational components of the electrical grid, announced Wednesday it has raised $30 million in a Series B round of financing.

Why it matters: There is increased interest in improving the security of the grid's operational assets following a year that featured escalating cyberattacks, including the shutdown of a major oil pipeline.

The big picture: New federal regulations put in place are also encouraging companies to take a closer look at hardening more than just software.

  • Xage's products employ a zero-trust architecture, which prevents a user from roaming freely throughout a network by constantly rechecking their credentials.
  • This differs from more traditional ways of securing power plants and pipelines, which rests on perimeter security, such as firewalls, to keep bad actors out, Xage CEO Duncan Greatwood told Axios in an interview.
  • "The way that they've tended to work is there's a big lock on the door. So you kind of have to know the combination of that lock to get inside," he said.

Yes, but: This approach has huge drawbacks. "If you get through that big door, you know that every door after that is unlocked," Greatwood said. "You can access anything you want from there."

Details: Xage currently has 45 employees and counts the U.S. Space Force, Air Force, Saudi Aramco and ComEd among its customers.

  • The company sees renewables, including securing grid balancing data and energy storage units, as a growth area.
  • The Series B is led by Piva, a San Francisco-based VC firm investing in solving industrial challenges. Momenta, Valor Equity Partners, Our Crowd, Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures and others also participated.

Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Another point of confusion over COVID guidance — U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order — CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine.
  2. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. Sports: The NBA teams hit hardest by Omicron.
  5. World: Hong Kong bans flights from U.S. and 7 other nations to curb Omicron — Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher.
  6. Variant tracker
Sarah Pringle
2 hours ago - Health

Scoop: IBM tries to sell Watson Health again

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

IBM has resurrected its sale process for IBM Watson Health, with hopes of fetching more than $1 billion, people familiar with the situation tell Axios.

Why it matters: Big Blue wants out of health care, after spending billions to stake its claim, just as rival Oracle is moving big into the sector via its $28 billion bet for Cerner.

Mike Allen, author of AM
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Wasserman: Redistricting turns into a happy surprise for Dems

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

David Wasserman has seen enough. The litigation-strewn process for drawing new House lines for November's midterms will go on for months.

