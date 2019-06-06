Runners on the 3,080 mile Race Across the USA in 2015. Photo: Bryce Carlson/Purdue University

A small study of endurance athletes shows that even the most fit human body can only sustain 2.5 times the person's resting rate of metabolism (RMR), with researchers saying they suspect this is due to the capability of the body to digest food, according to a study published in Science Advances Wednesday.

Why it matters: Human energy expenditure is important because a person's limits affect all their body's systems, including reproduction, thermoregulation and physical activity.