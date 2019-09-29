32nd horse dies at Santa Anita Park

Emtech became on Saturday the 32nd horse to die at Santa Anita after being euthanized for injuries sustained in the 8th race, which saw 2-time Kentucky Derby-winning jockey Mario Gutierrez thrown from the 3-year-old colt, AP reports.

Why it matters: Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced in April an investigation into the Santa Anita Park horse deaths and California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation designed to strengthen horse safety and race track accountability in June because of the issues at the racecourse.