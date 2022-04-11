Skip to main content
Economy & Business

Growing number of workers taking part of their paycheck in crypto

Brady Dale
Withdrawals refer to the number of individual cryptocurrency payments employees have elected to receive. Data: Deel; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

More employees are taking part of their paycheck in cryptocurrency, at least based on data from one payroll company.

Details: Deel, which serves over 6,000 customers in more than 150 countries, is seeing more employees on its platform doing just that for one cryptocurrency or another.

  • About 2% of 100,000 hires over the past six months have opted to take at least part of their salaries in crypto (bitcoin being the most common), according to Deel.
  • A person could buy multiple cryptocurrencies in each paycheck, and that would be counted as multiple "withdrawals" in the chart above.
  • Employees on Deel who buy crypto with their paychecks don't pay fees to make the purchase.

What they're saying: “The growing interest in crypto withdrawals mirrors the broader shift toward increased flexibility for employees," Deel COO Dan Westgarth tells Axios, via a spokesperson.

