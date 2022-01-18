Sign up for our daily briefing

Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. cities amid 5G rollout concerns

Ivana Saric

Emirates SkyCargo airline Boeing 777F aircraft. Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Emirates airline announced Tuesday that it has suspended flights to a number of U.S. cities starting Wednesday, due to ongoing concerns about the planned rollout of 5G services at certain American airports.

Driving the news: Earlier Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon announced they would delay this week's scheduled rollout of 5G signals near a limited number of airports due to continued concerns from the aviation industry.

  • The CEOs of leading airlines had warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if the rollout went ahead as planned.

The big picture: Emirates has suspended flights to nine cities until further notice: Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

  • The Dubai-based airline urged customers to hold on to their tickets to those destinations for the time being and to amend their travel plans when flights resume, per the press release.

But, but, but: Emirates will continue to operate flights to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington, D.C. (IAD) without interruption.

Zachary Basu
17 mins ago - World

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

Belarus dictator AlexPhoto: Mikhail Klimentyev\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official.

Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops already encircling Ukraine from the north, east and south — could allow Russia to open up a new front less than 100 miles from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

Yacob Reyes
3 hours ago - Health

Government website for free COVID tests launches early

COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The website where Americans can request free, at-home rapid COVID-19 tests from the government launched Tuesday and is now accepting orders.

Driving the news: The website went live in its beta phase and is operating at a limited capacity a day before its official launch. Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four COVID tests, according to the website.

Margaret Harding McGill
4 hours ago - Technology

AT&T, Verizon extend 5G delay over airline panic

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

AT&T and Verizon said Tuesday they would delay lighting up its 5G signals near a limited number of airports after renewed opposition from the aviation industry over concerns about signal interference.

Why it matters: The CEOs of leading airlines warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if AT&T and Verizon deployed 5G as planned this week.

