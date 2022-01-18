Emirates suspends flights to several U.S. cities amid 5G rollout concerns

Emirates airline announced Tuesday that it has suspended flights to a number of U.S. cities starting Wednesday, due to ongoing concerns about the planned rollout of 5G services at certain American airports.

Driving the news: Earlier Tuesday, AT&T and Verizon announced they would delay this week's scheduled rollout of 5G signals near a limited number of airports due to continued concerns from the aviation industry.

The CEOs of leading airlines had warned of catastrophic disruption to flights if the rollout went ahead as planned.

The big picture: Emirates has suspended flights to nine cities until further notice: Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

The Dubai-based airline urged customers to hold on to their tickets to those destinations for the time being and to amend their travel plans when flights resume, per the press release.

But, but, but: Emirates will continue to operate flights to New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and Washington, D.C. (IAD) without interruption.