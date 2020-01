Front, a San Francisco-based maker of email collaboration software, raised $59 million in Series C funding led by a group of top executives from enterprise software companies Atlassian, Qualtrics and Zoom.

Why it matters: It's not common for individuals to lead such a large round, but Front thinks that it will gain insights from executives who have had success in changing the way people work.

