Elon Musk: Tesla already has 146,000 orders for the Cybertruck
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Saturday that the company had received 146,000 orders for its Cybertruck, less than two days after launching the electric pickup truck.
The big picture: Tesla expects production to begin in late 2021, with output on the high-end version to start a year later. Per Axios' Ben Geman, there are three models:
A base single-motor, rear-wheel-drive model starting at $39,900 with a 250-mile range; a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with a 300-mile range that starts at $49,000; and a top-end "tri-motor" all-wheel-drive version that starts at $69,900 that can travel 500 miles on a full charge.
The high-end model goes from 0-60 in 2.9 seconds and has a towing capacity north of 14,000 pounds, Tesla said. The base model tows at least 7,500 pounds and goes from 0-60 in 6.5 seconds.