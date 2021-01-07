Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as richest person in the world

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Elon Musk gestures as he arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer Awards ceremony in Berlin on Dec. 1. Photo: Britta Pedersen/pool/AFP via Getty Images
Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw his net worth grew to over $185 billion as of Thursday, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, CNBC reports.
The big picture: Tesla's stock price skyrocketed in 2020, making the electric car company more valuable than the world's top seven traditional automakers in a year marked by massive economic turmoil. The outspoken CEO responded Thursday to the news that he was now the world's richest man, tweeting: "How strange ... well, back to work."
