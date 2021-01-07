Elon Musk overtakes Jeff Bezos as richest person in the world

Tesla CEO Elon Musk saw his net worth grew to over $185 billion as of Thursday, surpassing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos as the world's richest man, CNBC reports.

The big picture: Tesla's stock price skyrocketed in 2020, making the electric car company more valuable than the world's top seven traditional automakers in a year marked by massive economic turmoil. The outspoken CEO responded Thursday to the news that he was now the world's richest man, tweeting: "How strange ... well, back to work."

