49 mins ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California, defying virus restrictions

Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk on Monday afternoon tweeted that he will reopen the company's Fremont, California, manufacturing facility, over the objections of local officials.

Why it matters: This is the highest-profile battle so far between a private company and public health officials.

The big picture: Tesla on Saturday sued to overrule Alameda County rules, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin suggested that California should prioritize Tesla's ability to reopen. But Musk, who has repeatedly criticized lockdown orders as too draconian, apparently has decided to take matters into his own hands.

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom said at a briefing earlier Monday that the easing of restrictions could possibly allow the plant to reopen as soon as next week. He said he did not know that Musk had already reopened the plant.

Tesla files lawsuit in attempt to reopen California factory

Elon Musk. Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Tesla filed a federal lawsuit Saturday in a bid to restart operations in its factory in Fremont, California — a step that came on the same day CEO Elon Musk threatened to move the company's headquarters out of the state.

Driving the news: The electric automaker's suit against Alameda County calls local officials' refusal to allow the factory to reopen a "power grab" that defies Gov. Gavin Newsom's policies on industry operations and constitutional due process rights.

Podcast: Elon Musk vs. California

Tesla wants to reopen its California manufacturing facility, and it's suing a local county to make that happen. Dan and TechCrunch's Kirsten Korosec dig into the case and what it means for other disputes between businesses and public health officials.

5 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top White House brass now required to wear face masks

Jared Kushner and Adm. Brett Giroir, the federal official overseeing testing, wear masks at the White House during President Trump's news conference Monday afternoon. Photo: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

More than a month after recommending Americans wear face masks in public, the White House is taking its own advice.

Why it matters: Not even the West Wing — which now tests people once a day to prevent President Trump from exposure — is immune to this contagion.

