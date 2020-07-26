1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Elon Musk's car-making agony is over

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Two years ago, Elon Musk was lamenting that Tesla was mired in "production hell." Now, he's singing a different tune.

"I just want to be clear, at Tesla, we love manufacturing. It's awesome, and I really think more smart people should be working on manufacturing."

Why it matters: Musk's about-face comes as Tesla is stomping on the accelerator to meet global demand for its electric vehicles, adding production capacity on three continents.

"Just think about the next 12 to 18 months. We'll have three new factories in place. ... There's so much to be excited about," Musk told investors on Wednesday's earnings call.

Flashback: Musk once vowed Tesla's super-automated factories would resemble an "alien dreadnought."

  • He even bragged to industry analysts in early 2018 that Tesla would school Toyota on lean manufacturing, but later admitted to overreaching on factory automation and production targets for its Model 3.

Now, Tesla's manufacturing seems to be on track — and getting better.

  • The company managed to produce more than 82,000 vehicles in the second quarter, despite a six-week shutdown of its Fremont, California, factory due to the coronavirus.
  • Tesla rapidly ramped up production of Model 3 in China, where it learned lessons about how to redesign the underpinnings of the Model Y to make it even easier to manufacture at its next plant, in Germany.
  • "We're getting way better at making cars," Musk said, and lauding manufacturing engineering as an exciting profession with a bad rap.

Yes, but: Tesla is still dogged by quality problems, and its cars lag behind other U.S. auto brands in J.D. Power's 2020 Initial Quality Survey of issues reported in the first three months of ownership.

  • Common problems include paint imperfections and poorly fitting body panels, according to J.D. Power.

The bottom line: Tesla's long-term competitive advantage won't be its cars, but its efficient manufacturing techniques, says Musk.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Republicans grow weary with White House over stimulus bill

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Frustration among many Senate Republicans, not to mention Democrats, toward the White House has hit a fever pitch, with many lawmakers — including Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — admitting they could break for the August recess without a stimulus bill.

The latest: The Senate left for the weekend Thursday evening without even circulating a draft bill that McConnell says will be used as a starting point for negotiations — and many blame the White House.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Where coronavirus stimulus talks stand

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Capitol Hill. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images

The consensus within the White House over the weekend is that they should turn their attention toward passing a smaller, bifurcated stimulus bill, focused on their main priorities.

The state of play: Chief of staff Mark Meadows and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were discouraged after their meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday, GOP congressional aides involved in the negotiations told Axios.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 16,155,305 — Total deaths: 647,098 — Total recoveries — 9,304,676Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 4,225,600 — Total deaths: 146,831 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. Politics: Trump plans to aggressively promote vaccine and therapeutic news at coronavirus briefings.
  4. Health: Ex-CDC head: Total tests conducted is a "useless number" if results are delayed — Trump testing czar concedes turnaround time for testing is still too long.
  5. Congress: Pelosi rules out liability protections for employers of "essential workers" — White House to propose reducing unemployment benefits to 70% of wages.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow