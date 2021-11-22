Mogul feud: Musk v Dimon

The longstanding feud between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon has bubbled up over a breach of contract lawsuit, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

What they're saying: “If JPM doesn’t withdraw their lawsuit, I will give them a one star review on Yelp,” Musk told the Journal. “This is my final warning!”

“We have provided Tesla multiple opportunities to fulfill its contractual obligations, so it is unfortunate that they have forced this issue into litigation,” JPMorgan said in a statement last week.

Why it matters: Part of the bad blood between the two came to light last week when JPMorgan Chase sued Tesla over $162 million, alleging "breach of contract action" over stock warrants.

The big picture: Musk has "spurned" JPMorgan over the years as he sought to expand Tesla, per the Journal.